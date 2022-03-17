We'll 'fiercely resist' your 10 % rent deduction – GNAT to GES

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to rescind its decision to deduct 10 per cent from the basic salaries of teachers as rent for staying in government bungalows.

The GES recently directed teachers living in all government bungalows to get ready for the deduction.



It is expected to take effect from 1 March 2022.



A letter dated 11 March 2022, circulated to metro, municipal and district directors of education and all heads of Senior High School noted that the move is in line with efforts to streamline rent payment anomalies



Reacting to the directive via a statement issued on Tuesday, 15 March 2022 and signed by its General Secretary Thomas T Musah, GNAT said: “For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to remind the GES of Section 21(i) of the Collective Agreement, 2009 which deals with staff accommodation and states without equivocation that, headmasters, senior housemistresses, principal etc., shall be provided with free residential accommodation…”

“Any attempt to implement this would be resisted fiercely, and the industrial peace we are enjoying on the educational front could be jeopardised,” the statement noted.



GNAT said: “We are, therefore, by this write-up, demanding that the Ghana Education Service withdraw this action or move to ensure serene and conducive teaching and learning in the schools, for the collective benefits all”.



“Anything short of this could be risky and we may not be able to contain it.”