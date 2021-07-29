We’ll fight fearlessly for Assin North seat - Joshua Akamba

National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, Joshua Akamba

National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Joshua Akamba has said that the party will go all out to fight for the Assin North constituency seat.

According to him, the party may use other alternatives to capture the seat back.



His assertion comes on the heels of a decision by the Cape Coast High Court to cancel the 2020 Parliamentary election held in the constituency which saw the opposition NDC candidate Joe Gyakye Quayson being elected as Member of Parliament.



Speaking on Happy FM’s Epa Hoa Daben show with Kwabena Don Prah Mr. Akamba said the party will fight fearlessly for the seat. “I’m not a lawyer and I won’t pretend to be one, I will not speak their language. As a party we have not met to decide on what we will do, we may use other alternatives but I can assure you that we will fight fearlessly for the Assin North seat.

The court on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, restrained Joe Gyaakye Quayson from holding himself as the MP for the constituency and directed for a fresh election to be held.



However, a US-based Ghanaian Lawyer, Prof. Stephen Kwaku Asare wants the ruling on the Assin North MP dual citizenship case to stay while the matter is referred to the Supreme Court for interpretation.



For him, there is a fundamental misinterpretation on steroids to hold that Article 94(2)(a) was meant to disqualify dual citizens from holding public office when that same Constitution outlaws dual citizenship.