We’ll fight to resist 'draconian' 1.75% E-Levy – NDC minority assures Ghanaians

Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak

The NDC Minority Caucus in Parliament has assured Ghanaians that it will continue to use every “legitimate and lawful channel” to resist government’s 1.75% E-Levy being imposed on the ordinary Ghanaian.

The NDC minority caucus has maintained that the 1.75% E-Levy government is seeking to impose is “regressive, punitive and draconian,” and that same must be suspended.



Subsequent to the rejection of the Budget on 26th November 2021 by the minority, government has sought to engage the NDC Caucus in a series of discussions towards reaching a middle-ground to the impasse.



But the NDC caucus in a statement signed by the Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak said despite the good faith demonstrated by its side on the 2022 Budget, the government side has out rightly rejected their proposal for a revision of the E-levy leading to a breakdown of the discussions.

“As we speak, government’s so-called concessions are unknown to us and we have no clear indication that they intend to seriously consider any of the proposals that have come up.



“Under the circumstance, we wish to state that the NDC Caucus will maintain its original position as stated earlier.”