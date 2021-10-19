We’ll file police report against Shatta Wale if gun attack claim is hoax – ASEPA

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has warned it will file a Police complaint against dancehall artiste Shatta Wale if the report of attacks on him is a hoax.
It comes after widespread reports on social media that the controversial artiste has been shot by unknown gunmen.
The Personal Assistant of Shatta Wale was the first to announce the alleged attack on social media. He added his boss was being treated at the emergency ward of a health facility in Accra.
Commenting on the development, ASEPA said Ghana is a country of laws and no individual should be allowed to peddle falsehood.
We will officially file a complaint against @shattawalegh at the CID of the @GhPoliceService if this news about Shatta Wale being shot turns out to be a stunt.— ASEPA Ghana. (@AsepaGhana) October 18, 2021
We live in a Country regulated by laws, spreading false information is a criminal offense!!
- Shatta Wale is missing; no where to be found – Father
- We are looking for reportedly 'shot, missing' Shatta Wale - Police
- Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, other stars celebrate Shatta Wale on his birthday
- Shatta Wale allegedly shot, rushed to hospital - Reports
- Shatta Wale 'shot' report: Skeptical reactions flood social media
- Read all related articles