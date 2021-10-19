We’ll file police report against Shatta Wale if gun attack claim is hoax – ASEPA

Shatta Wale

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has warned it will file a Police complaint against dancehall artiste Shatta Wale if the report of attacks on him is a hoax.

It comes after widespread reports on social media that the controversial artiste has been shot by unknown gunmen.



The Personal Assistant of Shatta Wale was the first to announce the alleged attack on social media. He added his boss was being treated at the emergency ward of a health facility in Accra.

Commenting on the development, ASEPA said Ghana is a country of laws and no individual should be allowed to peddle falsehood.



