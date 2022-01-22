We'll give total rejection to E-Levy - Kpando MP

Della Sowah

The finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has noted that, the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) bill will be put before Parliament for a second review on Tuesday 25, January 2022.

Meanwhile, a section of Ghanaians are still criticising the bill, saying it will only increase the burden of Ghanaians especially the less privileged ones when implemented, others also say it has the tendency of collapsing electronic mobile money business.



Speaking on the development, Member of Parliament for Kpando constituency in the Volta region, Della Sowah said the Minority Caucus in parliament will for the second time reject the bill.



According to her, "Total rejection, cause that's what our constituents are saying, everywhere I go that's what they're saying that as for the E-Levy, no go no go no go so we can't do otherwise than to listen to the voice of the people "



She said, "As far as it lies in our hands or power, we will resist it, as a Caucus, 137 (MPs) we say no, not even 0.5% we don't even want that".

The MP noted this in Hohoe on a sideline of a town hall meeting organised by the Volta Members of Parliament Caucus for the constituents.



Member of Parliament for Ho Central, Benjamin Komla Kpodo also addressed the constituents on finance issues in the country.



The MP who doubles as a ranking member of Parliament's Finance Committee said "The problem this government is putting on us and the future is excessive borrowing".



The MPs Caucus mentioned that they will organise the Town Hall meeting in all the 18 constituencies in the region and they have covered three areas already with Hohoe being the third area.