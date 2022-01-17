We'll hold you to your words - GNAT to Akufo-Addo on 10,000 Housing Units promise

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with GNAT executives

The Ghana National Association of Teachers has indicated they will hold Akufo-Addo to his words following his promise to provide ten thousand (10,000) units of affordable housing for teachers across the country within the next two (2) years.



According to the association, they accept the initiative of the government and will ensure it is implemented as it will address the challenges of housing among teachers.



A communique issued at the end of the 6th quadrennial (53rd) National Delegates Conference at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) read in part,



“(GNAT) accepts the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s promise to provide ten thousand (10,000) units of affordable housing for teachers across the country within the next two (2) years, and would hold him to it, and the modalities for its implementation.”



President Akufo-Addo while speaking at the event held in Kumasi said, “I am fully aware that the one challenge facing teacher ownership of homes beyond finance is their inability to purchase homes where they intend to retire”.

“Through a subsidized loan programme, teachers will be provided an opportunity to own houses in desired locations in various parts of the country,” he said.



GNAT also called on Akufo-Addo to address issues regarding the Conditions of Service of Teachers



“Government should make real, its promise to address all outstanding issues concerning the full implementation of the Conditions of Service of Teachers.”



Below is the full communique



COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE END OF THE 6TH QUADRENNIAL (53RD) NATIONAL DELEGATES CONFERENCE AT THE KWAME NKRUMAH UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (KNUST), KUMASI



The Ghana National Association of Teachers, GNAT, having convened its 6th Quadrennial (53rd) National Delegates Conference, made up of six hundred and fifty-three (653) Delegates, forty-three (43) Observers, Foreign Guests, Organized Labour and Staff of the Association, at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi between the period 2nd – 8th January, 2022, on the theme: GNAT @ 90; Surviving As a Reliable and Vibrant Teacher Union in the 21st Century, and deliberated all the issues tabled before Conference, do hereby issue this Communique that, Conference:



1. Accepts the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s promise to provide ten thousand (10,000) units of affordable housing for teachers across the country within the next two (2) years, and would hold him to it, and the modalities for its implementation.

2. Calls on the Government to make real, its promise to address all outstanding issues concerning the full implementation of the Conditions of Service of Teachers.



3. Accepts the promise by the President of the Republic of Ghana to ensure that all outstanding issues regarding the One Teacher, One Laptop, as raised by the Teacher Unions (including the refund of the GH¢44.55) would be addressed promptly, to engender peace and tranquility on the educational front.



4. Endorses Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s call to Government to improve the Conditions of Service of Teachers, to motivate them to give their best to Ghanaian children and education in general.



5. Takes note of the difficulties teachers go through and the challenges bedevilling the centralized system of promotion (lower ranks), upgrading and posting in the Education Service and calls on the Service to take appropriate steps to decentralize the system, as well as put in appropriate mechanisms to address the said challenges.



6. Calls on GES to conduct an infrastructural audit in all schools and to address the challenges, especially in the Basic Schools, to ensure safe and conducive environment for teaching and learning.



7. Approves the 5-Year Strategic Plan of the Association (2022 – 2026).



8. Approves the acquisition of the Sweden Ghana Medical Centre (SGMC), for the treatment of GNAT members, their spouses and two (2) children below eighteen (18) years, with cancer-related ailments.

9. Approves that Retired GNAT members should also be rolled onto the SGMC, to benefit from the treatment.



10. In this regard, Conference adopts the increase of the monthly contribution of the cancer fund from GH¢2.00 to GH¢5.00 to meet the cost of treatment of members at the SGMC.



11. Approves the Constitution of an Interim Board, to oversee the work of the SGMC.



12. Again approves the Constitution of a Board for the SGMC Foundation, to oversee the management of the Cancer Fund.



13. Approves the Constitution of the ten-member Interim Committee to work in tandem with the Technical Committee, for the establishment of the GNAT Institute for Research and Industrial Relations Studies at the GNAT Village, Abankro, Ejisu.



14. Takes note of the assurance of the Ghana Education Service Occupational Pension Scheme (GESOPS) of the payment of the outstanding 20% of pension to deserving beneficiaries by the end of January, 2022 and would hold GESOPS to its word for it.



15. Commends the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for opening the Conference, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, for gracing the Conference in royal splendour, and his message of exhortation to Government and teachers, Rev. Professor Emmanuel Adow Obeng, the immediate past President of the Presbyterian University College, Abetifi, for delivering the Keynote Address to Conference, Prof. (Mrs.) Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice Chancellor of KNUST, the Foreign Guests, the Delegates and Observers, the Staff and all concerned, for making the Conference both historic and memorable.

The Association wishes all a very fruitful and prosperous 2022, and looks forward to a very tranquil quadrennial ahead. Hope to see you all at the 7th Quadrennial (54th) National Delegates Conference in 2026.



Long live GNAT! Long live our members!! Long live Ghana!!!



And may God continue to bless us all.



SGD: REV. ISAAC OWUSU NATIONAL PRESIDENT