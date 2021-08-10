We’ll increase patrols to curb down armed robberies - ACP Kwesi Ofori

Acting Director-General of Police Public Affairs Department, ACP Kwesi Ofori

The Acting Director-General of Police Public Affairs Department, ACP Kwesi Ofori, says it will soon intensify police patrols and surveillance around the country to clamp down on armed robbery activities.

He assured Ghanaians that more men will be deployed to curtail criminal activities in the country hence the Police will not spare anybody if caught.



His comment was in relation to a recent armed robbery incident at Shiashie in Accra where Police gunned down three suspected armed robbers.



According to the police, two other suspects were also arrested during the intelligence-based operation on Monday, August 9, 2021.

We are also going to ensure that the country is safe hence we will arrest all criminals, we are also asking people living around those communities to share information with the police. We have always insisted that crime-fighting these days is a shared responsibility. These people come out from the adjoining communities to the road and perpetrate such crimes to the people,’’ ACP Kwesi Ofori exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



ACP Kwesi Ofori said the Ghana Police Service has declared war on armed robbery activities.



