10
Menu
News

We’ll invoke curses on you if you don’t pass anti-LGBTQI+ law – MPs told

Image 16 LGBTQ Flag Bh LGBTQI+ flag

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A group calling itself the United Traditional Priests Association has threatened to storm Ghana’s Parliament with eggs and schnapps to curse lawmakers who vote against the anti-gay bill.

The Association considers it a betrayal if parliament does not approve the bill because LGBTQI+ activities are contrary to Ghana’s cultural values.

The Association urged MPs to prioritise Ghanaians’ interests and pass the bill into law, regardless of the consequences.

To them, we cannot accept homosexuality while sacrificing our cultural values and norms for foreign aid in the name of human rights.

Nana Mosi Bansere, President of the Association, stated that they will invoke curses and summon our ancestral spirits, gods of the land, and other deities to descend on our MPs.

He stated that they do not trust some of the MPs and have emphasised the importance of them representing the people’s interests.

“Nana Mosi further added that our forefathers’ toil and blood will be in vain, and they will regret sacrificing their blood for Ghana, and they will therefore demand answers from the traditional priests if they do not support the fight against same-sex marriage,” he said.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: