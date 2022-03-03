We’ll keep consulting on Ghana’s energy transition agenda – Amin Adam

Deputy Energy Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam

Deputy Energy Minister Mohammed Amin Adam has assured stakeholders that the government will continue to engage the stalwarts as it stages a national conversation on energy transition.

Dr. Amin Adam, who is also the MP for the Karaga constituency, made these remarks when he addressed a gathering of government officials, members of Civil Society Organisations (CSO), and the media at the National Energy Transition forum held in Tamale on the 2nd of March 2022, at the Modern City Hotel.



“The Energy Ministry is committed to keeping engaging the people of Ghana at all levels in order to set a stage for our energy transition agenda,” the deputy minister said.



“In the process, it is our aim to have an in-depth stakeholder engagement so we can produce a policy, crucible for national development,” he added.

Also at the gathering were various District and Municipal Chief executives from parts of the northern sector and members of management of some sector agencies under the ministry.



The Energy Transition team has been to Ho, Takoradi, Kumasi, and Tamale after it was inaugurated in Accra, and would proceed to visit all other regional capitals for such stakeholder engagements in the coming weeks.