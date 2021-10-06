We’ll know Akufo-Addo’s real stance on LGBTQ+ if he removes Ntim Fordjour - Sam George

Deputy Minister for Education, John Ntim Fordjour

• Eight lawmakers in Ghana's Parliament are pushing to criminalise LGBTQ+ acts

• Deputy Minister for Education, John Ntim Fordjour, is the only New Patriotic Party member among the eight legislators



• The bill when passed could see LGBTQ+ community members imprisoned between 5 to 10 years for identifying as such



The NDC Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has commended the Deputy Education Minister, John Ntim Fordjour, for being the only NPP member on the anti LGBTQ+ team.



He said the Assin South MP’s stance shows how committed he is to ensuring that the LGBTQ+ bill is passed in parliament.



Speaking on Face to Face on Citi TV, the lawmaker said, “Ntim Fordjour is still with the team, he’s rock solid behind me and he has earned him my respect. He has stood by what his convictions are, he’s damned the consequences, and it’s a bold step to take.”

He added that the worst that could happen to the deputy minister will be his removal from office and this will automatically reveal the real stance of the president with regards to LGBTQ+ rights.



“He’s the deputy minister, what’s the worst they will do? Remove him? It will be obvious, and who is going to remove him? The president who said he won’t legalize it? Then will that not show the president is contradicting himself. At times it pays to be bold.”



The Deputy Minister for Education, John Ntim Fordjour, is the only New Patriotic Party member among the eight legislators spearheading the criminalization of "the Proper Human Sexual and Ghanaian Family Bill" draft, also known as the anti LGBTQ+ bill before parliament.



Four members of the Majority side were initially part of the group but three backed out before the bill was presented before parliament.



The other MPs leading the cause with Mr Fordjour are Ningo-Prapram MP, Samuel Nartey George, who is the most vocal; MP for Ho West, Bedzrah Emma Kwasi; MP for Krachi West, Helen Adjoa Ntoso; MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, MP for La Dadekotopon, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah; MP for South Dayi, Dafeamekpor Etse Rockson Nelson and the MP for Kpando, Della Sowah.