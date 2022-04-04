1
We’ll leverage revenues from our oil and gas to develop cleaner energy – Prempeh

16789763 Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh with Jutta Urpilainen and the EU delegation

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh says Ghana will leverage revenues from her indigenous oil and gas resources to develop the renewable or cleaner energy the world advocates.

This according to Dr. Prempeh will ensure that the country is not confronted with stranded assets.

The Minister said the country is strategically planning to overcome the challenges imposed by the energy transition agenda and to move with the rest of the world toward cleaner energy.

Dr. Prempeh made these assertions when an EU delegation led by Commissioner for International Partnerships Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen paid a courtesy call on him at the Ministry of Energy.

“Ghana is a signatory to the Paris Agreement as well as other international protocols which require us to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2050. This is why it has become imperative for us to plan and strategise to steer our country towards a low carbon economy while ensuring economic growth” he noted.

The Manhyia South Member of Parliament further said that to achieve the energy transition goals, Ghana continues to find a balance between renewable and fossil fuel investments, at least in the short to medium term.

The EU Commissioner said the EU is committed to providing support to Ghana’s energy sector as they pursue impactful international partnerships.

Source: classfmonline.com
