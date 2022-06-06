We’ll lose 2024 elections if it is based on public purse protection, corruption – Ken Agyapong

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will lose the next presidential election should Ghanaians vote based on a party's ability to protect the public purse.



The MP made this known when he bluntly answered "we will lose" to a question by an NPP member in the USA, Dr. Arthur K. Kennedy, who asked whether the NPP could win the 2024 elections based on its record of protecting the public purse or fighting corruption.



The senior member of the party suggested that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has failed to deliver on his promise of protecting the public purse and ensuring his government is not an avenue for people to enrich themselves.

"… His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, (during) his first inaugural, what stuck in most people's minds is this 'I shall protect the public purse', and then he said those who are coming into government to make money would be usually disappointed.



"In 2024, if just like 2016, the election is decided on protecting the public purse or corruption, Hon Kennedy Agyapong, Her Excellence Alima Mahama, and Deputy speaker are we going to do well?" he questioned.



Also, Dr. Kennedy said that he is worried about the lies told by his party's communication machinery to the people of Ghana.



"… the second thing that has frightened me is that I have heard a lot about communication… and how the NDC lies; sometimes our people lie too, and sometimes what the NDC people are saying is true. When what they are saying is not true, it is actually very easy to disprove it," he said.



This discourse happened at an NPP event in the US which was attended by Kennedy Agyapong, former Local Government Minister Hajia Alima Mahama and one of the Deputy Speakers of Parliament.

