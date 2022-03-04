We’ll make a decision depending on outcome of negotiations – UTAG National President

Logo of UTAG

National President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Dr. Solomon Nunoo says the association’s decision to fully call off its industrial actions is solely dependent on its ongoing negotiations with the government.

Speaking to UniverNews, Dr. Nunoo said he is not sure of the outcome yet but by March 4, 2022, UTAG would have made a decision about whether to resume the strike or call it off completely.



“At the opportune time, UTAG would have to pick a decision on that. But you would recall the communique that was used for the suspension of the strike action, we said that strike is going to be suspended up to the 4th of March.



"Tomorrow is the 4th of March so depending on how negotiations are going we would pick a decision,” he said.



The National Executive Committee of UTAG suspended its seven-week-old strike on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 up to Friday March 4, 2022, after a meeting on Monday, Februrary 21, 2022.



The resolution to suspend the strike was put before all fifteen members of the Association, who had five days within which to vote to reject or accept the decision.

Over eight member campuses including the University of Education Winneba (UEW), the University for Environment and Natural Resources (UENR), the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), the University for Development Studies (UDS), the University of Environment Sustainable Development, Somanya (UESD), C.K. Tedam university of technology and applied sciences and the University of Ghana (UG) have so since voted to reject NEC’s decision to suspend the strike.



This implied that more than 50% of UTAG member associations rejected the NEC’s decision to suspend the strike.



The University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho (UHAS) is the only tertiary institution that is backing the NEC resolution to halt the industrial action.



UTAG had been on strike since January 10 to force the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012.