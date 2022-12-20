0
Menu
News

We’ll meet your HR needs, provide logistics for peak performance – Bawumia assures security agencies

71986601 Ghana Prisons Service

Tue, 20 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured that the government will continue to meet not only the human resource needs of the security services, but will also strive to provide the tools, logistics, and other essentials required to ensure peak performance.

Dr. Bawumia gave the assurance when he appeared as the Review Officer at the graduation parade for Cadet Course Intake 30 of the Ghana Prisons Service at the Prisons Training School in Accra on Monday, December 19, 2022.

The 203 officers, according to Dr. Bawumia, are the last cohort of six batches, for a total of 2,000 personnel, recruited into the Prisons Service as part of measures by the government to boost the capacity of the service to deliver on its mandate.

"The other security agencies have seen a similar boost in numbers since 2017," he added.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told