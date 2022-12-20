We’ll meet your HR needs, provide logistics for peak performance – Bawumia assures security agencies

Ghana Prisons Service

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured that the government will continue to meet not only the human resource needs of the security services, but will also strive to provide the tools, logistics, and other essentials required to ensure peak performance.

Dr. Bawumia gave the assurance when he appeared as the Review Officer at the graduation parade for Cadet Course Intake 30 of the Ghana Prisons Service at the Prisons Training School in Accra on Monday, December 19, 2022.



The 203 officers, according to Dr. Bawumia, are the last cohort of six batches, for a total of 2,000 personnel, recruited into the Prisons Service as part of measures by the government to boost the capacity of the service to deliver on its mandate.

"The other security agencies have seen a similar boost in numbers since 2017," he added.