We’ll never forget your continuous support – Rawlings family to Akufo-Addo

The family of the late Former President Jerry John Rawlings seated at the Remembrance mass

• Former President Rawlings died exactly a year today

• A remembrance mass was held to mark the day



• The Rawlings’ say President Akufo-Addo supported them since Former President Rawlings passed away



The family of the late Former President Rawlings says they will never forget the kind gestures extended to them by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, upon the death of the ex-military officer, commiserated with the family and additionally, saw to the organization of a befitting state burial for Former President Jerry John Rawlings.



Speaking on behalf of the family at a remembrance mass ceremony, the son of the late statesman, Kimathi Rawlings indicated the family was most grateful to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for his support during their most trying times.

He opined that the condolences of the president, together with the rest of the world contributed to “ease the pain” of the Rawlings’ family.



“We cannot thank you enough. Your excellency [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia], we kindly request that you extend our most sincere gratitude to His Excellency the president [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo], whose continuous concern and support during the most turbulent time of the family, a kind we shall never forget,” he stated.



He also expressed gratitude to all others who contributed in diverse ways to supporting the family in hard times.



“It is however the love and boundless support as shown here today that has helped in many ways to ease the pain of our loss. While we express our sincere gratitude to everyone here today, we would like to give a special thanks to His Excellency the Vice President, the Chief of Staff, members of the Council of State, the Honourable Ministers, the Service Chiefs, Traditional Leaders, Diplomatic Corps, Religious leaders and all those who are here today for your presence.



Former President Rawlings passed away at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital at the age of 73 after battling a short illness