We’ll no longer accept filling of embarkation and disembarkation cards by travellers – Ghana Immigration Service

Travellers using the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) are no longer required to fill embarkation and disembarkation cards, according to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

This is because the KIA has cancelled the filling of the embarkation and disembarkation cards.



A statement issued by the KIA and signed by its Director-General, Charles Kraikue, said: “In line with Government’s digitalisation agenda, the GIS will no longer accept embarkation and disembarkation cards completed by travelers at the immigration processing booths as part of entry-exit formalities.”



But “a traveler will instead be required to provide key information (listed in the Public Notice) on presentation at the immigration processing booth.”

The GIS since Tuesday, 21 March 2023, commenced a 10-day pilot of the newly-introduced measure.



The rollout will, however, begin on Friday, 31 March 2023.