We’ll no longer tolerate attacks on Mahama in Savannah Region - Bole MP warns NPP

MP for Bole-Bamboi, Alhaji Yussif Sulemana

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency, Hon Alhaji Yussif Sulemana, has warned NPP members to be wary of attacking former President John Dramani Mahama or the face their wrath.

Alhaji Yussif Sulemana said, the attacks on John Dramani Mahama has gotten to a point where they have decided to face the NPP squarely in the Savanah Region.



According to the MP, John Dramani Mahama is the most successful politician in the history of the Savannah Region and he did not succeed in his politics by running down any NPP politician from the Savannah Region. The livid MP said what NPP in the Savannah Region should have done by now is prop up one of their own to aspire to achieve what John Dramani has achieved.



He further said the NDC is not interested in running down any prominent politician from the Savannah Region as some NPP members are doing.



The Bole explained that said he was disappointed in the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Water Company Dr. Clifford Braimah for claiming President Nana Akufu-Addo performed better than John Dramani Mahama in the Savanah Region asking “by which indices and in which filed?”

Speaking during his 2021 account to the people on a widely listened professional on Bole based Nkilgi Fm, Alhaji Yussif Sulemana said Dr. Clifford Braimah has been appointed as the CEO of the Ghana Water Company Limited for 5 years now and has been deceiving the King of Gonja Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresa (I) and the people of Damongo of giving them water.



The MP said Dr. Clifford Braimah sat on a radio station in Bole (Yagbon Radio) and claimed that Akufu-Addo appointed more people of the Savannah Region into his government than John Dramani Mahama and has outclassed John Mahama in terms of development and he (MP) finds that as ridiculous.



He dared Dr. Clifford Braimah and any other NPP MP to accept a debate on who appointed more people from the Savannah Region into his government, between John Dramani Mahama and Akufo-Addo and presented a list of 33 people from the Savannah Region that former President John Dramani Mahama gave various roles during his reign as President.