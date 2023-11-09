We’ll not accept nominations in Jasikan and Guan districts – EC

File photo

The Electoral Commission has declared that it will not accept nominations for the upcoming District Level Elections (DLE) in the Jasikan and Guan districts.

The decision is attributed to the fact that the Constitutional Instrument (CI) 119, aimed at amending electoral laws, will not mature before the specified date for receiving nominations.



In a statement signed by Micheal Boadu, Acting Head of Public Affairs, the EC outlined the circumstances leading to this decision.



The statement did not provide an alternative timeline or resolution for the affected districts.

Below is the statement:



