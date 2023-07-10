We’ll not forget you – NDC assures Assin North residents

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has assured the people of Assin North in the Central Region that the party will not turn its back on them if it comes to power after winning the 2024 generale election.

According to the NDC, it will reward the people of Assin North for their trust in the party and their loyalty.



Addressing party members at a Thanksgiving rally at Assin Breku on Sunday, Flagbearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama commended the people of Assin North for their massive support offered the party’s Parliamentary candidate, James Gyakye Quayson during the recent Assin North by-election and eventually re-electing him as the Member of Parliament.



“…If history is being written about elections in Ghana, the people of Assin North will have their name written in gold. This by-election is the begging of our march to recapture power. We are carrying the same momentum to the 2024 general election. I have faith in the Almighty God to grant the NDC victory in the next election.”



Former President John Mahama further assured the party’s unflinching support for Hon. James Gyakye Quayson who is standing trial for perjury, forgery and other counts of criminal nature pertaining to his Ghanaian passport and eligibility to contest in the 2020 general elections.

“The Dormaahene who is a respected High Court Judge has appealed to President Akufo-Addo and the Attorney General to discontinue the case because the prosecution is needless. But people vilified him for making such an appeal. Whatever they do, for us in the NDC, if the Attorney General discontinues the case, we’ll be okay with that, if he continues the prosecution, our support for Gyakye Quayson will remain resolute. We’ll support him in the morning, afternoon and evening.”



The newly elected MP, James Gyakye Quayson on his part thanked Assin North residents for their massive support to him and the honour done him.



He said he does not take the honour done him for granted and promised to work hard and bring the necessary development to the area.



The thanksgiving rally was attended by the Leadership of the Minority Caucus in Parlaiment and many NDC MPs and teeming crowd of party faithful who defied the rains to celebrate the victory of Hon. Gyakye Quayson