We'll offer you maximum protection - IGP to #FixTheCountry protesters

The #FixTheCountry protest will come off on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

• The new IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has assured the #FixTheCountry protesters of maximum protection during the upcoming #FixTheCountry demo

• The protest is scheduled to take place tomorrow, Wednesday, August 4, 2021



• The #FixTheCountry campaign started on social media after citizens started registering their unhappiness with the way the country is being run



Ghana’s new Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has assured that there will be maximum security for all protesters who will participate in the August 4 protest.



This will be the first major public event that the new police boss will superintendent and he is optimistic that it will turn out peaceful, with the support of his men.



Dr. George Akuffo Dampare made this known during a meeting, upon his request, with the Economic Fighters League, to discuss plans for the protest, reports starrfm.com.gh.

He told them that “from start to the end,” his men will offer the maximum protection to the protesters



Also, the IGP took the group through the agreed routes with them.



This was made known through a Facebook post shared by the leadership of the protest.



“The meeting was held at the request of the newly appointed IGP. According to him, his reason for calling the meeting was to assure us of maximum protection from the start to the end of the August 4 #FixTheCountry protest.



“We went over the routes earmarked for the protest from Obra spot (Circle) — Farisco Left — TUC — Kinbu Senior High School – Centre for National Culture – to Independence Square. We also explained that we have recruited and trained marshals who will be assigned to liaise with police on anything and to guide the crowd.

“On COVID-19 protocols, the marshals will be in charge of making sure everybody wears their masks and maintaining distance," the statement read.



The #FixTheCountry protest was generated after droves of social media users started pouring out their frustrations on the challenges they face in the country, calling on the authorities to fix them and make better their lives.



