We'll oppose Akufo-Addo’s bauxite deal because of Ibrahim Mahama – Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s recent announcement that a new bauxite concession has been handed to a company called Rocksure will have to come to Parliament.

He added that even when it does come before the lawmaking chamber, the President does not have a two-thirds majority to pass it because his side of the house will oppose the deal.



According to him, the Minority’s opposition will stem from how Ibrahim Mahama, brother of former President John Dramani Mahama, lost the same concession under this government.



He argued further that the president’s current action seemed as if he was seeking to substitute the revoked deal of Mahama by handing it over to Rocksure.



“I have just heard the president announce publicly a new bauxite concession of Rocksure and made news out of US$1.2 billion for Rocksure. Down memory lane, don’t forget that the Nyinahin bauxite is what was given to Ibrahim Mahama of Exton Cubic.



“Now, the Supreme Court made a ruling on that matter and you should be interested in why the Supreme Court is silent on the same matter before the Supreme Court to decide the fate of other contractural agreements relative to mineral resources within the context of Article 268.



He bemoaned what he described as the predictability of the judiciary on the issue and before stating the Minority’s opposition when he granted an interview to Accra-based Citi TV last Wednesday.

“We have seen no action, no speed, interest (omn the part of the Apex Court). I even heard Nana Addo saying that I am giving bauxite concession to Rocksure and you expect that a political minority with 137 will support you, we are not likely to support you and we will not support it.



“Simply because the remedy is not in substituting Ibrahim Mahama for Rocksure, the remedy is to walk back to Parliament and give ratification to what was done, afterall Ibrahim Mahama is a legitimate Ghanaian citizen,” he stressed.



Haruna proceeded to quote Article 268 of the Constitution and concluded thus: “Simply Nana Addo Dankwa and his NPP don’t have two-thirds, so it will suffer; and it must suffer because you don’t create opportunities for others and put others in denial. “



He added: “I need my minority united behind me to say no to it, to send a signal to Nana Addo Dankwa that let the opportunities of this country he shared.”



The Supreme Court in 2019 quashed a High Court ruling that said then Minister for Natural Resources had no power to revoke a bauxite prospecting deal awarded to Ibrahim Mahama.



Akufo-Addo speaks on Rocksure deal

President Akufo-Addo on September 14, 2021, announced government’s approval of the selection of Rocksure International as strategic partner for the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) towards the development of the $6 billion dollars Nyinahin-Mpasaaso mine.



Addressing attendees of the launch ceremony of the Integrated Aluminium Industry projects and signing ceremony of project two (2) at the Africa Trade House, Akufo-Addo said the choice of a wholly Ghanaian owned company is indeed a major step forward towards building capacity in Ghana for the Bauxite industry through a partnership that will ensure that the country develops a Ghanaian solution that will propel her rapid growth.



“I am happy to announce that GIADEC has completed the selection of strategic partner for project 2 which is the development of the mine Nyinahin-Mpasaaso with a refinery. This is a significant development and one that brings us closer to realizing our plan. Rocksure International, a wholly owned Ghanaian company is that strategic partner” President Akufo-Addo said.



“I congratulate warmly Rocksure international on their selection after due process. The choice of a Ghanaian company in a highly competitive process is very pleasing in a time when we are looking for home grown companies that can compete with the best across the world”.



“I am certain that Rocksure International with their demonstrable achievement and track record of excellent delivery will be a credible partner to GIADEC. This choice indeed is a major step forward towards building capacity in Ghana for this industry for a partnership that will ensure we develop a Ghanaian solution that will propel our rapid growth” Akufo-Addo added.