We’ll pass Anti-LGBTQI+ law no matter your tears - Sam George bites Gabby

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and Sam George

Member of Parliament(MP) for Ningo-Prampram Sam Nartey George has tackled Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko in the latest tweet after the latter declared he is against the Bill to protect Ghanaian Family Values.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko in a tweet Thursday said he was against the bill which is currently being considered by Parliament.



His tweet read “I am against the anti-gay bill & not shy to say so. I am a proud Ghanaian who cherishes all that is good about our value systems, including tolerance. And, I will defend the right of minorities everywhere. I have the courage and a sense of justice to disagree with the majority”.



But in a rebuttal, Sam George questioned whether the mess under Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko’s cousin who is the President of Ghana was also part of Ghana’s value systems.



He said “Is nepotism, cronyism and despotism part of our value systems? You can be against the Bill and that’s fine but so am I against the corruption and misrule of your Cousin. As for the Bill nu, we go pass am p33. Grab a drink and popcorn and watch something. Cheers”.



On Thursday, the legal and Constitutional Committee of Parliament began a public hearing for the bill which has been tagged as “Anti LGBTQI+” bill.

The bill since its introduction to Parliament has received backlash with some academics and experts calling on Parliament to quash it because passing it into law will infringe on the rights of people involved in the act.



But the Christian Community, Traditional Leaders and Leaders of the Islam Community have backed the bill and have called on Parliament to as a matter organize public voting for the bill.



The Private Members Bill was sponsored by eight Members of Parliament who including Sam George.



The other members of parliament that joined in presenting the bill include, Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) Della Adjoa Sowah (MP, Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP, Assin South), Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP, Krachi West), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon) and Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi).