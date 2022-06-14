We’ll pay weekly salaries – LPG

Perceval Kofi Akpalo

The leader and founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has spelt out plans to pay workers weekly salaries to boost production in the country.

Mr Perceval Kofi Akpalo spelt out his party's plan for the Ghanaian worker in a one-one interview with Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra 100.5 FM's Ghana Yensom morning show on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.



According to him, production levels are low hence the need to pay workers weekly salaries to motivate them to boost production.



He said LPG as a party is poised to roll out these plans if it wins the 2024 general elections.



"Because workers are paid monthly salaries whether they work or not is not helping the production drive of the country. We need a paradigm shift to achieve productivity and create more jobs for the teeming unemployed youth," he explained.

The leader of the rebranded political party says there is the need for the country's production hub to be boosted to stand the test of time.



"It will be a delight to have your salary in your pocket when you have not finished spending the last salary. As it stands now, people are paid their salaries, and by the middle of the next month, they are needy leading to them not focusing on the job," he noted.



As a party, he noted that the LGP "is ready to collaborate to build this country, we have the connections, and more so it will be best for Ghanaians to try the LPG."