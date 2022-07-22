We’ll perish together if there’s coup – Joe Wise warns CSOs, media

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu has warned Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the media against preaching a termination of Ghana’s democracy in the wake of the current economic hardships.

According to him, it is now common to hear civil society actors and the media glorifying military regimes as a protest against challenges Ghanaians are going through.



Speaking at the launch of the African Open Parliament Index, Mr. Osei-Owusu stated that the legislature is not the only institution that suffers in coup d'etats.



“I’ve observed and it has been a long-standing observation, many who talk about the institution that suffer when there is coup d'etat only talk about Parliament. The press are one major victims, many civil society organisations are major victims.



“So you are here because there is Parliament, you are here because there is democracy. So you and I are in the same and in it together,” the Bekwai MP warned.

He continued: “Sometimes, when I listen to some of you and the way you describe democracy and the way you propose that democracy should be truncated. I wonder how many of you 30-years ago were here before the Constitution came into effect.



“It’s either we are here together, if democracy survives you survive. If it’s truncated, probably you may go along with it.”



Ghana’s parliament emerged number one in the West African sub-region for its transparency, accessibility, and responsiveness among others with Cape Verde Islands placing second in the open Parliament Index 2022 compiled by the Parliamentary Network Africa. Guinea Bissau however placed last.