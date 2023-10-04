We’ll picket at Roads & Highway Ministry if our bad roads aren’t fixed – Residents of Ashaiman

The demonstrators speaking to the media

Residents and motorists in Ashaiman on 3rd October 2023 embarked on a demonstration to demand that their deplorable road network should be fixed by the government.

The demonstrators who were clad in red and black attire were singing and chanting against the Roads and Highway Ministry for their roads to be fixed.



The exercise which started at about 6:00 am left scores of pedestrians stranded with the major roads linking other communities virtually empty from vehicles.



At the Apollonia to Katamanso road through to Ashaiman, only few private cars and motor-king were seen on the stretch with the roads filled with residents walking to their respective workplaces.



The demonstrators walking through the principal streets of Ashaiman were confronted with a misunderstanding with the police.

According to the Police, they will not allow the demonstrators to pass through some of the worst parts of the roads.



The situation delayed the protest for close to two hours until they were allowed to continue to the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly to present the petition.



Presenting the petition to the Chief Executive of Ashaiman, Assembly member for the area, Freeman Tsekpo threatened that they would picket at the Ministry for Roads and Highways if after two months the government fails to meet their demand.



They are demanding the fixing of Ashaiman Mandela Park roads, Ashaiman Jericho roads, the Afariwa to new town roads among others.