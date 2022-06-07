‘We’ll pray God fulfills your heart desires’ – Dr. Adutwum tells Dr. Bawumia

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, has asked God to grant the wishes of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, God will not forget the Vice President for his good heart.



His prayer comes after Dr. Bawumia had cut the sod ceremony for phase II of the State-of-the-Art Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Centres at Abrankese in Greater Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on Monday, June 6.



Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum said, “Bosomtwe will never forget Nana Akufo-Addo, Bosomtwe will always remember the Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



“We will always support and pray for Dr. Bawumia to ensure his dreams and aspirations are achieved. We don’t know what his dreams are for now, but anything he desires, we pray to God to help him fulfill it.



“So Vice President, when you pray, whatever you want from God, God will talk to Bosomtwe, and Bosomtwe will respond to the call of God, and your vision will come to pass. We just don’t know what you are praying about, only God knows.”

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been tipped as one of those who will be contesting for the presidential candidate slot of the NPP when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's term expires in 2025.



Others include Alan Kyerematen, the Minister for Trade and Industry, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, and Boakye Agyarko, a former Minister of Energy.



However, the two leading candidates are Dr. Bawumia and Mr. Alan Kyerematen.



It is, unclear if Dr. Adutwum's prayers for the Vice President included that of winning the flagbearership.