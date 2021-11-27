We'll remain the cleanest city - Ho MCE

The Ho MCE has vowed said he will engage artists to design the city with colourful characters

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

Municipal Chief Executive for Ho in the Volta region, Divine Bosson said he will ensure that the regional capital, Ho remains the cleanest city in the region and Ghana at large.

He mentioned this on Friday, November 26, 2021, during District Assemblies Day, a segment featured in the ongoing Volta Trade and Investment Fair.



Recently, Namibian High Commissioner to Ghana, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi praised city authorities and the people of Ho for keeping their environment clean.



"I need to take this opportunity to commend the leadership and the people of Ho I've never seen such a clean town, keep it up, it is impressive I think it is in the DNA of the people of Ho and I hope and pray that the rest of Africa can tap from this experience to make our continent clean," she said after touring the Ho Municipality with some other ambassadors as part of activities to mark the Trade and Investment Fair.



Speaking on this, Mr. Bosson said he is proud the High Commissioner was able to make the observations, however, he'll ensure that Ho remains a clean city.

"Is an enviable position which I am not ready to relegate to anybody or relegate to the gutters soon, I am going to maintain it. Just to maintain that position we are not ready to let it go into the gutters just like that, we're the cleanest, and we'll remain the cleanest and we shall always forever remain the cleanest" he promised.



He said as part of his plans to maintain the position, he shall go into a deal with artists to design the city with colourful characters.



" I am having a plan to improve on that concept by December I am getting into partnership with some painting companies to supply to the Assembly enough paints so that we can decorate the streets in addition to the cleanliness, we want to beautify the streets if God willing before the Christmas" he hinted.



The ongoing trade fair is the 5th one since its birth in 2009 and it is expected to end on Sunday, November 28, 2021.