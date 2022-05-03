6
Menu
News

We’ll retire Ato Forson after 2024 elections – Ajumako NPP Chairman

Mohammad Iddrisu Garafi 78 NPP Chairman for Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency, Mohammad Iddrisu Garafi

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Newly elected Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency in the Central Region, Mohammad Iddrisu Garafi has vowed to retire the Member of Parliament for the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson after the 2024 general election.

Dr. Ato Forson who’s an opposition MP and the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament has been a thorn in the flesh of the governing New Patriotic Party, taking the party on, on financial and economic issues.

But speaking to EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan, after the elections at Ajumako, Mohammad Iddrisu Garafi, said the NPP is poised to wrestle the seat after 16 years of it being occupied by the NDC MP.

He assured to re-organize the party, especially the grassroots members, and unite all the defeated aspirants to work hard to achieve the party’s objectives.

Five out of the ten candidates were retained in the constituency elections.

Madam Dorothy Aishetu Ainosoon, the elected Women Organizer in an interview noted it will be difficult for the NPP to snatch the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency seat from Ato Forson if there is disunity in the party.

She promised to organize all the women and ladies above eighteen years to strengthen the party’s women’s wing in the Constituency to enable the NPP to chalk more success.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How the Asantehene steps out
Nigel Gaisie on Alan-Bawumia race
Sam George slams John Kumah
Adwoa Safo's son cruising in a convertible Lamborghini on his birthday
NDC just won 100,000 votes with promise to scrap E-Levy – Kofi Bentil
Pratt 'clashes' with Akomea, Sefa Kayi over EIU report
'A new NDC gov't in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy Act' - John Mahama
E-Levy on tithe: John Kumah takes on Sam George
Sack Ofori-Atta without delay - Mahama tells Akufo-Addo
Okoe Boye 'defends' commissioning of Lekma toilet