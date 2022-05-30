We’ll ride on Akufo-Addo's infrastructure record to win 2024 hands down – Bryan Acheampong

Member of Parliament for the Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong

The governing New Patriotic Party will win the 2024 general elections despite the challenges confronting Ghana as a result of global crises, the Member of Parliament for the Abetifi Constituency in the Eastern region, Mr Bryan Acheampong has said.

“People are broken-hearted in this country and the only reason why they are broken-hearted is because they trusted us but the current hardship we are facing now is beyond Ghana; it is something that is bracing through across the world and we have our fair share and I am telling you that we are going to come around that curve and we are going to win the 2024 elections hands down”, the former minister of state the ministry of national security told journalists after the party’s regional delegates conference at the weekend.



“I am not perturbed, I am not afraid, I believe that we can do it, we have the records of His Excellency, and I am not too worried about breaking the eight; I know that 2024 is another election and we have the record to stand on and we are going to win that election,” he said.



“Every election is difficult, not just breaking this eight”, noting that the 2024 polls will be just another election and “we have the records of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo: all the infrastructure projects going on across the country, and we are going to ride on that very hard and win”, adding: “Where there are gaps, we will explain to the population why those gaps exist”.



“Me and my colleague members of parliament, senior members of this party, we are going to do everything in our power to make sure that the good works of the government are properly propagated.

“There are setbacks in life, there are setbacks in government and these are turbulent times for the world and we are getting our fair share of it. I think we will come around those things and when we campaign hard on the records of H.E Nana Akufo-Addo, we will surely break the eight with that record,” Mr Acheampong said.



