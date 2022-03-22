18
We’ll soon name and shame persons engaged in corruption – OSP

Kissi Agyebeng 3 Special Prosecutor, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has indicated that as part of the fight against corruption, his office will be naming and shaming persons found to have engaged in corruption.

This, he said, will go along with the prosecution of the persons engaged in graft.

Mr. Agyebeng said these while speaking at the launch of the Ghana Corruption League Table in Accra on Tuesday, March 22.

He said, “We will be measuring corruption, we will be ascertaining the breeding of corruption, we will be naming and shaming peddlers of corruption, we will be examining the impact of anti-corruption initiatives and taking punitive and remedial measures to crack down corruption through prosecution and asset recoveries.”

He further indicated that all public institutions, departments, and agencies will be required to prepare and submit Integrity Plans intended at assessing deficiencies in all their activities to determine their vulnerability and exposure to corrupt practices.

“It is time to move beyond the composite annual ranking of countries on corruption drop list to our own local narrative,” Mr. Agyebeng said.

