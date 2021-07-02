We’ll still protest against these brutalities, insecurity – NDC MPs

Mr. Kofi Buah said it is very important for the committee to investigate the matter thoroughly

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ellembelle constituency, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah has indicated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s intended ‘March for Justice’ scheduled for 6 July 2021 will take place as planned.

Mr. Kofi Buah was one of the many lawmakers from the Minority side who wore red armbands in solidarity with victims of brutality meted out by security personnel.



Addressing the media, today Friday, 2 July 2021, he told Class News’ parliamentary correspondent, Charles Akrofi that it is imperative to condemn the unfortunate incidents because no one is immune to falling victim to such brutalities.



“Today it's them, tomorrow it might be you,” he said.



Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has tasked the parliamentary committee of Defense and Interior to investigate to a case of alleged military brutalities in Wa.

Yesterday, videos of men in uniform visiting brutalities on residents of Wa went viral on social media.



Commenting on this, Mr. Kofi Buah said it is very important for the committee to investigate the matter thoroughly and present a comprehensive report.



According to him, “it shows that Parliament takes keen interest in what has happened.”



