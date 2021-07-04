We'll support govt to achieve SDGs - Naval Training Command

Naval Training Command in Nutekpor has pledge to contribute to greening Ghana

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

The Ghana Armed Force's Naval Training Command in Nutekpor in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region has launched "Operation Demiter" with a pledge to support government in achieving the Sustainable Development Goal(SDG) 13, Climate Action.

Operation Dimiter is an initiative by the Ghana Armed Forces, a campaign aimed to identify lands within and outside Armed Forces territories for "farming activities and tree planting".



The Naval Command on Thursday, 1 July 2021 re-activated the campaign with a pledge to contribute to greening the country.



Speaking during the event, the Flag Officer Commanding of the Naval Training Command, Commodore Maxwel Arhen said the support is necessary in other to "reverse land degradation" in the country.

He further pledged the Command's commitment to creating awareness and inculcating the culture of protecting forest reserves in the Ghanaian populace.



The Training Command led by the Commodore and the Central Tongu Foresty Commissioner planted more than hundreds of species of trees and vegetables around the Command.