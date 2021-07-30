We’ll tackle ECG challenges – New Board Chair

The newly-appointed ECG board members

The newly-appointed board chairman of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has said that he and his colleague board members will ensure that the state power distributor overcome its challenges.

The ECG has been bedevilled with challenges including issues with revenue and debt collection over the years.



Mr Annoh-Dompreh who was sworn into office on Thursday, July 29 assured that the newly constituted board of the company will deal with these challenges.



The Lawmaker for Nsawam Adoagyiri said in a tweet after his swearing in that “I was sworn in yesterday as a member of ECG’s new Board of Directors.

“Together with my colleagues, we will provide direction and leadership to help ECG overcome its challenges.



“May God be our guide as we embark on this crucial assignment for God and Country.”



