We’ll treat every NDC flagbearer aspirant equally - Asiedu Nketia claims

Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia says all NDC presidential aspirants are fit to hold forums to address issues concerning the country.

According to him, the party is ever ready to support any hopeful aspirant who will call on them (National Executives) for such programs.



“Any senior member in the party with an ambition to run as President, if he or she holds a public forum and invites party leaders, we will grace the occasion,” he said.



He said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' that John Dramani Mahama’s recent ‘Ghana at Crossroads’ public lecture is a standard for others to follow.

Mr Asiedu Nketia, however, denied John Mahama as the party’s preferred candidate to lead them in the 2024 presidential election despite their impending primaries.



Adding that, “we’ll treat every aspirant equally”.