We'll vet you, your wife and fiancée before recruiting - Special Prosecutor to job applicants

• The office of the Special Prosecutor is a security prone area; the Special Prosecutor has said

• Due to the nature of the job, close confidants are all vetted when an applicant qualifies for a position



• Wives, husbands, fiancees are all vetted



Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has noted that persons who will apply for jobs at his outfit will undergo scrutiny.



Speaking on Peace FM's Kokrokroo morning show, monitored by GhanaWeb, the Special Prosecutor said, applicants who are married will have their spouses equally vetted, to ensure that they are not posing security risks to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).



Also, the young ones who are in a relationship will have to disclose it during their vetting for the necessary actions to be taken.



The legal luminary noted that, the applicant risks losing his/her job if he/she fails to disclose his relationship status; his/her spouse or fiancée and the OSP finds out.

Also, if an employee is ready to tie the knot, he/she must inform him about it for a piece of advice.



Should the fiancée be found as a security risk, the employee would have to forgo the marriage and keep working or choose the marriage and resign from office.



He however indicated that the interview will be done in a free and fair manner.



Kissi Agyebeng said, “Anyone who applies will go through an interview. We’ll give everyone the opportunity to go through the interview…it will be done on a fair basis. If you want to work with the Office of the Special Prosecutor, you have to understand that you are about to work in a prosecutorial institution, investigative division, asset recovery and management division so it is a security set up so we don’t have an ordinary code of conduct.”



“Before you are invited, you will be vetted to ensure that you are not a security risk. If you are married, we’ll vet your husband/ wife. If you don’t disclose your marital status during the vetting and we find out, you will be disqualified,” he added.



“In a case where you passed the interview and you are about getting married, you have to tell us about your fiancée for him/her to be vetted. After vetting your fiancée and we realize he/she is a security risk, you will be given 2 options. Either you forgo the marriage or work. When you are an employee and you want to get married, you have to inform me about it,” he stated.

Parliament on July 30, 2021 approved the nomination of Kissi Agyebeng for the position of Special Prosecutor.



His approval follows a recommendation by the Appointments Committee, barely an hour after his vetting by members of the Committee.



The private legal practitioner has replaced Martin Amidu, who resigned from the position in November 2020.



