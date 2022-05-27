We’ll win 2024 election if we elect competent leaders – Musah Superior

General Secretary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, Musah Superior

A General Secretary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, Musah Superior has called on delegates attending the Regional NPP conferences to elect competent and honest people to manage the affairs. He said the Party requires a new direction, new energy, fresh ideas, and a superior mobilisation strategy to revive what he described as the “lost spirit” of the Party.

Musah Superior was addressing Party delegates participating in the Upper East Regional NPP Conference in Bolgatanta. He called for fairness and transparency in the elections. Musah Superior stated that the “NPP has always come out stronger” after every internal election; stating that “we are the most Democratic Party in Ghana”.



Cheered on by the delegates, the former Mayor of Tamale now Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission called on the delegates to stay loyal to the Party by voting for the most appropriate people. He described as “unacceptable” the use of money to lure delegates to vote. Musah Superior said on his watch as General Secretary he will ensure these “foreign practices in our Democratic Party will be stopped.

According to the General Secretary Aspirant, he will travel to North East, Northern, Savannah, and Upper West Regions to observe the elections.



Speaking to the delegates after his address, the majority of them said they believed in Musah Superior’s competence, loyalty, service to the Party, and courage to face the NDC. They praised him for the good work he did in Tamale as the immediate past Mayor of the city.