We’ll win Okaikwei Central for NDC, constituents yearning for me – Nadine Issah

Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for Okaikwei Central, Nadine Issah Salifu

An aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for Okaikwei Central, Nadine Issah Salifu says the constituents are yearning for him to become Parliamentary Candidate for the NDC and win the seat in the come 2024 election.

According to him, he has all it takes to win the seat which has eluded the NDC for some years now.



“The key to successful leadership today is influence not authority. I have been in the trenches with the electorates all this time. I have never turned my back to the constituency, as a former branch executive I understand your issues more than anyone.



“When I contested the last four years and lost by that slim margin I campaigned with the victor. My connection and bond with you has inspired my desire to serve you. I will not say I can win the seat, I am saying we will win the seat because I am not a stranger I am one of you,” Mr. Nadine explained to the delegates in Okaikwei Central ahead of the 13th May 2023 primaries.

Nadine Issah Salifu who is number two (2) on the ballot further indicated that the Okaikwei Central seat is a winnable one for the NDC.



He expressed confidence that when the delegates vote for him he will work assiduously with the grassroot for the victory constituents are yearning for.



“I am appealing to the delegates to vote for me Nadine Issah Salifu and Okaikwei Central will not be an orphan again,” he assured.