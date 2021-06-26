We’ll work hard to fix the country, do your part – New Deputy Ministers to Ghanaians

Some of the Deputy Ministers

The newly sworn-in deputy ministers of state have asked Ghanaians to play their roles as responsible citizens in a bit to fix the country.

They gave their word to the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to give off their “utmost best to justify this appointment.”



This was contained in a speech read on behalf of the 38 deputy ministers by Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, who heads to the Ministry of Trade and Industry as one of the deputies for Alan Kyerematen, on Friday as they were sworn in at the Jubilee House.



She stressed: “We will engage, we will consult and collaborate with various stakeholders in our bit to assist our ministers to fulfill the mandate reposed in them.”



Subtly weighing into the #FixTheCountry calls making rounds on social media, the Akropong Member of Parliament (MP) assured Ghanaians that “as we are sworn in today, we take the challenge to work harder to continue fixing the country, noting that as we do our bit as dedicated political leaders, the 30 million others will have to play their roles as responsible citizens to make it a reality.”



To President Akufo-Addo, they said: “We are privileged and grateful to be given this valuable opportunity to serve the country in this capacity and we will give it our utmost best to justify this appointment.”

On his part, the president urged the newly sworn in deputy ministers to serve “honestly and competently.”



“We are called to these public appointments to provide public service not to promote our person gains,” he said.



“An opportunity is being offered you to serve your country in an elevated capacity, seize the opportunity with humility but with determination and perform, guided always by the Almighty God.”



A minister of State to serve at the Finance Ministry, Charles Kofi Adu Boahene, was also sworn in.