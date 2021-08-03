'We love together, we will die together' – Alleged killer of Police Constable leaves note

According to the Savannah police, series of events make the boyfriend a prime suspect in this case

It has emerged that the alleged killer of the Police constable in Damango in the Savannah Region left behind a note on the wall with the inscription "We love together, we die together" and handwritten with blood.

On August 2, the police officer was found dead in a pool of blood with wounds believed to be knife stabs.



The police are on the heels of the boyfriend, who is alleged to have murdered the woman. Residents say before the police constable's death, a misunderstanding ensued between the boyfriend and another man believed to be a military officer whom the former suspects of having an amorous affair with.



Savannah Regional Police Public Relations Officer Inspector Agyekum Owusu, who spoke on 3fm's Sunrise morning show, said, "When we entered the room, we saw an inscription written on the wall with the blood of the lady that we love together and we will die together.



Secondly, that Sunday evening, the boyfriend told other tenants in the house that he is travelling with the lady to Kumasi and that the lady has gone to town to buy certain items and he is following suit".



According to the Savannah police, series of events make the boyfriend a prime suspect in this case.

"So, if Monday morning we see this heinous crime being committed, we cannot suspect anybody other than the boyfriend.



"Another clue is that the person who killed the lady tried hanging himself, unfortunately; the ceiling fan detached from the ceiling, so all these elements go to show it was the boyfriend who committed the crime."



According to the police account, after the crime was committed, the murderer locked the door to the room.



Other tenants, mostly student nurses, were not around at the time. However, Inspector Agyekum Owusu said one other tenant who was around the house witnessed an unusual behaviour of the boyfriend but did not expect the man would murder the girlfriend.



"The only tenant who was in the house suspected something: the guy would come out and look around and enter the room. Anytime he comes out, he will lock the trap door, so she suspected something".