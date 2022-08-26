We make over GH¢8000 teaching English in Ecuador - Ghanaian reveals

Ecuador-based Ghanaian Mercy Mawufemor(R)

Source: SVTV Africa

Ecuador-based Ghanaian Mercy Mawufemor has disclosed that the only job available for foreign nationals is teaching, and they make about 600 to 800 dollars a month.

In an exclusive on SVTV Africa’s Daily Hustle Worldwide, Mercy, who has been in Ecuador for five years, shared some insight into life as a foreigner in South America.



According to Mercy, she got the chance to travel to Ecuador while working voluntarily as an English teacher in Cote D'Ivoire. Along with other Ghanaians, Mercy migrated to the capital city, Quito.



“When we arrived initially, they paid us Ghs150 per month, and we stayed with host families for a while. The salary now ranges from $600 to $1000 depending on the school and the city you live in. There are American schools here, and they pay much better than the local schools,” she said.

Speaking about the cost of living in Ecuador, Mercy mentioned that it is expensive, especially in the capital.



“I used to pay $180 for a three-bedroom apartment, but I pay the same for a single room in Quito. The fact is it includes WiFi, water, and electricity, which makes it better. You can save about $400 monthly or more after bills depending on where the school is situated,” Mercy told DJ Nyaami.