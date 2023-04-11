'We may look like sheep outside but we’re lions within' - Sosu warns Bryan Acheampong

Francis-Xavier Sosu, Madina MP

Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu has joined condemnation of a fellow MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong over recent comments the latter made at a New Patriotic Party rally on April 8.

Acheampong, who doubles as agric minister is on record to have said the NPP will match the opposition come 2024 and that they were never going to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress.



Sosu via an April 9, 2023 post on Facebook reminded Acheampong that the NDC was birthed from a revolution, stressing in parables that the NDC was ever ready to face the NPP when the need arises.



"We may look like sheep outside but we’re lions within. We’re children of the Revolution and not intimidated by mere vituperations. Ghana will vote NDC in 2024 and would stand by the NDC to take over power from the NPP and nothing will happen. Tsoooooooboi" his post read.



The revolution referred to is the 31st December, 1981 coup that marked the second coming into office of Jerry Rawlings with the Provisional National Defense Council, PNDC.



The council ruled for 11 year till 1992 when Rawlings formed the NDC largely out of the PNDC. He went on to win two elections with the NDC before leaving office in 2000.



Bryan Acheampong booms

Bryan Acheampong‘s controversial views were made at a party rally over the weekend.



He is heard saying in a viral video that the NPP will do everything within its means to win the 2024 general elections.



According to him, the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), therefore, his party will go to the election fully prepared.



He stated that the NPP has the men to match the opposition boot for boot during the 2024 polls.



Addressing party faithful after a health walk through the principal streets of Mpraeso on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Bryan Acheampong stressed that "We will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections...It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power."



