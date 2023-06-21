1
We must accept that where we are now is not where we want to be – Kwabena Agyepong declares after filing

Kwabena Agyapong NPP 2 Kwabena Agyepong, NPP flagbearer hopeful

Wed, 21 Jun 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has filed his nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primary.

Following his filing, the aspiring presidential candidate stated that Ghana is not where previous leaders envisioned the country to be.

He claimed that his new dawn campaign, which he promoted across the country, is what will get Ghana back on track.

He opined that the NPP requires an action-oriented leader who is passionately mission-driven, results-oriented, and willing to chase results.

“We must accept that where we are now is not where we want to be,” he lamented.

“We cannot mislead ourselves with excitable slogans that lead us nowhere. Ghana is really at the crossroads, and what the country urgently needs now is a new dawn of astute political leadership with a vision that inspires hope in the youth and rekindles the faith of Ghanaians in our constitutional democracy.”

