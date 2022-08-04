We must be proud of our record – NPP Chairman Ntim tells party members

Stephen Ntim

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) Stephen Ntim has urged the party members to be proud of the party’s impressive record including producing two Presidents under the Fourth Republic.

According to him, party members should also be proud of the record of many Ministers and Heads of Government and State Institutions that the NPP can boast of.



“It is my fervent prayer that our tradition will continue to nurture to give our country such great leaders in 2025 and beyond,” Mr Ntim said at the NPP’s 30th-anniversary thanksgiving service in Accra on Sunday.

He continued “Today’s celebration is not the 30-year journey we have already chalked as a party since 1992, but we pay homage and celebrate our heroes and heroines since the inception of our tradition. It is they, while the others slept, who toiled to bring us thus far. Their names are printed in our indelible memories and so long as there is Ghana, they will never be forgotten.”



Mr Ntim added: “Let us see these celebrations marking our 30 years’ history as a serious occasion for rethinking and reminding ourselves of the core values of our tradition. We need to educate our teeming young members on the Party’s core values of sacrifice to seek political power and to govern this country along the ideals and philosophy of our founding fathers, namelyJoseph Boakye Danquah, George Paa Grant, Obetsebi Lamptey, Edward Akufo-Addo, William Ofori-Atta, Solomon Odamtten, Kofi Abrefa Busia, S. D. Dombo, S. G. Antor, J. A. Braimah, Yakubu Tali (Tolon Na), R. E. G. Armattoe and many others, all of blessed memory.”