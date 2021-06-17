We must be vigilant to protect the RTI Law – DW Akademie Programmes Director

Susanne Fuchs-Mwakideu, Programme Director of DW Akademie Ghana

Susanne Fuchs-Mwakideu, the Programme Director of DW Akademie Ghana has urged the media not to relent but make it a point to protect the Right to Information Law (RTI) which has been passed into law by parliament.



Speaking at a media forum on the RTI, investigative journalism and the fight against corruption in Accra, Ms Fuchs-Mwakideu said the right to information is important to everyone and not only journalists.

She said there is a need for Journalists to be vigilant and go the extra mile to protect the law since it allows them to seek the right information.



“We all must be vigilant and protect the RTI law, it is for everyone and we all must take advantage of it to get the right information to help develop the country,” she said.



Meanwhile, research conducted by the Media Foundation for West Africa showed that only a few journalists are taking advantage of the RTI law being passed.



It said most journalists are not seeking information through the RTI, which it said explains why many cases which are subject to investigations are still hanging.