We must bring back hope to Ghana – Mahama to NDC

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) must begin to restore the lost values and principles as a social democratic party so it could remain distinct from the ruling NPP.

Speaking at the 9th wreath-laying ceremony for HE Prof. JEA Mills at the Asomdwee Park in Accra, Mr. Mahama intimated that it could only be the bedrock for the survival of the nation, adding “and above all in order that our people can begin to hope again and trust in our institutions once again.”



Eulogizing the late Ghanaian leader, Mr. Mahama said Prof. JEA Mills was a Father for all and wanted Ghanaians to live in dignity and prosperity irrespective of their background.



“He was more concerned with seeing to the upliftment of the socio-economic circumstances of the people of Ghana…” the NDC 2020 Flagbearer said.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday, July 24, commemorated the ninth anniversary of the demise of Professor John Evans Atta Mills, the third President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at his resting place, Asomdwee Park, near the Osu Castle, in Accra at 0700 hours.



Many bigwigs of the Party, including former President John Dramani Mahama, National chairman, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary, including his widow, Mrs Ernestina Naadu Mills, and some party supporters graced the occasion.



Prof Mills died, while in office, on Tuesday, July 24, 2012 at the 37 Military Hospital, three days after his birthday.