We must defend constitutional rule – Akufo-Addo speaks at 76th session of UN General Assembly

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said at the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, September 22 that countries around the world must defend democracy and constitutional rule.

He said there should be no room for the overthrow of constitutionally-elected governments.



“Now, more than ever we must defend democracy and constitutional rule,” the president said.



He further condemned the overthrow of the governments of Guinea and Mali saying the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) which he chairs is committed to ensuring that democracy is practiced in member states.

“Recent events in Mali and Guinea have undermined democracy in the region. ECOWAS is committed to maintain democratic governance in the region,” he said.



ECOWAS in an earlier communique condemned the overthrow of the government in Guinea, saying “ECOWAS demands respect for the physical integrity of the President of the Republic, the Professor Alpha Condé and his immediate and unconditional release as well as that of all the personalities arrested.



“It also demands the return to constitutional order on pain of sanctions. ECOWAS reaffirms its disapproval of any unconstitutional political change.”