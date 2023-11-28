‘We must empower our youth for development’ – Paramount Chief of Avenor

Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, President of the Avenor Traditional Council

Source: GNA

Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, President of the Avenor Traditional Council and Paramount Chief of Avenor Traditional Area has urged the public to empower the youth through capacity building.

He said the youth are the future leaders, who must be supported to aid in bringing more development and progress to the area.



Togbe Dorglo made the appeal on Saturday, at Akatsi during this year’s grand durbar of ‘Avenor Tutudoza’ which is celebrated by the people of Avenor.



He stated that there was a need to create a different kind of youth with the mentality to contribute to the progress of the Avenor State and country at large through positive re-orientation and empowerment.



“I know much is going on by way of building the capacity of our youth. My message to them is that learning to work with all manner of people with respect and decorum will send them farther than their certificates.



“A positive attitude can make your dreams come true,” he added.



Togbe Dorglo urged individuals and business owners to establish businesses in the area which is the fastest-growing Municipality in Southern Volta.

He further explained that the area also has fertile land for Agriculture and agro-business ventures, which would offer the surest way out of poverty and ensure rapid economic development.



Togbe Dorglo also urged the public and the citizens of Avenor to help contribute toward the ongoing construction of an Ultra-Modern Palace and Cultural Centre at Avenorpeme for the progress of the Traditional Council.



“We worked with all well-meaning people regardless of their background since the Traditional Council believed in friendship and progression, so we are determined to widely cultivate friends without recourse to political sentiment.”



Togbe Dorglo used the opportunity to commiserate with displaced flood victims at Mepe and other areas in the region due to the Akosombo and Kpone Dams spillage.



The colourful fourth Avenor Tutudoza celebration was graced by high-profile dignitaries including Mr John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of National Democratic Congress, Chiefs from Avenor and other Traditional Areas, Heads of Institutions, political party representatives, and others.



It was on the theme” Empowering the Youth of Avenor for holistic Community Development and Transformation.”