We must fix our politics if we want to develop – Dr. Kofi Amoah

Kofi Amoah, Businessman

Ghanaian businessman Dr. Kofi Amoah has expressed that he is appalled by the way some Ghanaians go about politics in the country.

He bemoaned that Ghana’s politics has been filled with so many insults that no one is ready to listen to what the other has to say on Ghana’s development.



He told Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, “Our politics as it is presently constituted is not helping us. We have gotten to a point where we are not even listening to each other. Our minds are not helping us.”



The business mogul admonished that if we do not find a way to bridge these loopholes that are creating bad blood among us, it will be difficult for the country to develop.

Juxtaposing the current state of our politics to religion in Ghana, he shared that just like how religion is exploiting people instead of doing public good, the political aspect of our lives will be left to go in the wrong direction if left unchecked.



Most political actors tend to abuse the freedom of speech enshrined in the Constitution by using abusive words and insulting their political opponents especially on the airwaves and during political campaigns. This affects the quality of policy discourse and also creates tension, especially during every election year.