We must flip the coin from competition to cooperation – Mahama to Duffour and Bonsu

John Dramani Mahama, Former president

Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says Dr.Kwabena Duffour and Kojo Bonsu have called to congratulate him.

He disclosed this in a tweet saying the two have congratulated him on his victory.



He has also called on them to cooperate with him to ensure that they wrestle the seat of government from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“Last night [May 15] Dr. Kwabena Duffuor called to congratulate me for emerging victorious in the May 13 NDC presidential primaries. Mayor Kojo Bonsu also congratulated me earlier on Saturday. As stated in my acceptance speech in Tamale, the internal competition for flagbearer is over. Cooperation is what we need to build the Ghana we want together,” Mr. Mahama posted on his Twitter handle on May 16.

“We must flip the coin from competition to cooperation. We need cooperation to bald a better Ghana and a better NDC I am, therefore, calling for cooperation among all elected parliamentary candidates and your aspirants and supporters,” he advised.



