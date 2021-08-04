‘We must free ourselves from economic slavery’ – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

• Ghana is celebrating Founders’ Day today, August 4, 2021

• President Akufo-Addo has charged Ghanaians and businesses to limit the exportation of raw materials and the importation of finished products



• He also charged Ghanaians to help make Ghana prosperous



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said it’s about time the nation frees itself from the economic hardships due to certain patterns that were designed years ago by the forebearers of the nation.



He indicated that Ghana must strive to break away from the usual exportation of raw materials to other parts of the world and importing finished products.



President Akufo-Addo made these remarks as the country celebrates Founders’ Day Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

He said, “Today, we pay homage to successive generations of Ghanaians who played significant roles towards the liberation of our country from colonialism and imperialism.”



“We must, as a mark of reverence to our forebearers, work to free ourselves from the economic arrangements designed by the former colonial power to serve its particular purpose at the time which continues to bind us. We must make concerted efforts to break away from the neo-colonial structure of the raw material producing and exporting economy which has largely been our lot.”



He, therefore, called on Ghanaians help drive make Ghana a prosperous one.



Read President Akufo-Addo’s Founders’ Day message below.



